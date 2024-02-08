Advertisement

TCS Latest News Today: Issuing a last warning to employees still working from home, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked them to return to work in March, reports said. The IT giant has granted an extension to the deadline until next month; however, they have underlined that this extension will be the last. Failing to comply with the requirements by the new deadline will result in serious consequences, a leading business portal reported.

Speaking to the portal, TCS chief operating officer (COO), NG Subramaniam, confirmed the development. "We are exercising patience but have taken a principled stand that employees have to get back to offices. We have sent employees the final communication on this and if they do not, there will be consequences to face," Subramaniam said.

Advertisement

He underscored the heightened risk of cyberattacks and pointed out that employees who work remotely from home are more susceptible compared to those working in the office.

"One cannot have the kind of controls at home and there can be security risks to businesses," he added.

Advertisement

In another news, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the second listed Indian company to cross Rs 15 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as the stock price of the information technology (IT) giant rallied 4 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 4,135.90 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. TCS’s market cap hit Rs 15.13 trillion in intra-day deals today. The stock of Tata Group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,045.50 touched on January 18, 2022. At 11:44 am; with Rs 15 trillion market cap TCS stands at the number two position in overall ranking.