English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

‘Return in March’: TCS' Ultimatum to Work From Home Employees | Details Here

Work From Home Latest News: TCS has granted an extension to the deadline until next month. Detailed report here.

Digital Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TCS Latest News Today: Issuing a last warning to employees still working from home, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked them to return to work in March, reports said. The IT giant has granted an extension to the deadline until next month; however, they have underlined that this extension will be the last. Failing to comply with the requirements by the new deadline will result in serious consequences, a leading business portal reported. 

Speaking to the portal, TCS chief operating officer (COO), NG Subramaniam, confirmed the development.  "We are exercising patience but have taken a principled stand that employees have to get back to offices. We have sent employees the final communication on this and if they do not, there will be consequences to face," Subramaniam said. 

Advertisement

He underscored the heightened risk of cyberattacks and pointed out that employees who work remotely from home are more susceptible compared to those working in the office.  

"One cannot have the kind of controls at home and there can be security risks to businesses," he added. 

Advertisement

In another news, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the second listed Indian company to cross Rs 15 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as the stock price of the information technology (IT) giant rallied 4 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 4,135.90 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. TCS’s market cap hit Rs 15.13 trillion in intra-day deals today. The stock of Tata Group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,045.50 touched on January 18, 2022. At 11:44 am; with Rs 15 trillion market cap TCS stands at the number two position in overall ranking.  

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement