Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:05 IST

TDP Accuses YSRCP of Involvement in Seizure of 25,000 kg Inactive Dry Yeast Suspected of Narcotics

Ram alleged that K V Rao, the MD of Sandhya Aqua Exports, hails from Eedumudi village in the Santhanuthalapadu Constituency and has familial ties with YRSCP

Reported by: Aneri Shah
TDP-YSRCP
Visakhapatnam Port Dry Yeast Seizure: TDP Accuses YSRCP of Collusion | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Political Row Over CBI Seizure at Visakhapatnam Port:  Following the seizure of a container suspected to contain narcotics at Visakhapatnam port, the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) on Friday allegedly accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of allowing Visakhapatnam to become a drug hub instead of focusing on its development as the state capital.

TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram alleged that the container, seized by the CBI, held 25,000 kg of narcotics disguised as inactive dry yeast, purportedly imported from Brazil by a company named Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited. He claimed that out of the 49 samples tested, substances such as cocaine, methaqualone, and opium morphine were found.

Advertisement

Ram further claimed that the CBI's FIR stated that various Andhra Pradesh government officials interfered with the raid, causing delays. He questioned the motives behind the officials' actions and their attempts to hinder the CBI's proceedings.

Additionally, Ram alleged that Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Aqua Exports, hails from Eedumudi village in the Santhanuthalapadu Constituency and has familial ties to the YSRCP (YSR Congress Party). He accused Kunam Purnachandra Rao, one of the accused's brothers and a senior YSRCP leader in Naguluppalapadu mandal, of receiving favours from the party, including the position of PACS Chairman. Ram also claimed that Kunam Purnachandra Rao has connections with YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, who allegedly has strong ties in Brazil.

Advertisement

This critique by the TDP raises serious allegations against the YSRCP-led government, suggesting collusion between government officials and individuals involved in illegal activities, and implies a failure in governance and law enforcement.

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
