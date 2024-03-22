Advertisement

Political Row Over CBI Seizure at Visakhapatnam Port: Following the seizure of a container suspected to contain narcotics at Visakhapatnam port, the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) on Friday allegedly accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of allowing Visakhapatnam to become a drug hub instead of focusing on its development as the state capital.

TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram alleged that the container, seized by the CBI, held 25,000 kg of narcotics disguised as inactive dry yeast, purportedly imported from Brazil by a company named Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited. He claimed that out of the 49 samples tested, substances such as cocaine, methaqualone, and opium morphine were found.

Advertisement

Ram further claimed that the CBI's FIR stated that various Andhra Pradesh government officials interfered with the raid, causing delays. He questioned the motives behind the officials' actions and their attempts to hinder the CBI's proceedings.

Additionally, Ram alleged that Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Aqua Exports, hails from Eedumudi village in the Santhanuthalapadu Constituency and has familial ties to the YSRCP (YSR Congress Party). He accused Kunam Purnachandra Rao, one of the accused's brothers and a senior YSRCP leader in Naguluppalapadu mandal, of receiving favours from the party, including the position of PACS Chairman. Ram also claimed that Kunam Purnachandra Rao has connections with YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, who allegedly has strong ties in Brazil.

Advertisement

This critique by the TDP raises serious allegations against the YSRCP-led government, suggesting collusion between government officials and individuals involved in illegal activities, and implies a failure in governance and law enforcement.



