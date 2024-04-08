×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Alleges YSRCP's Role

The TDP has claimed that the YSRCP is behind the fire incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Krosur in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly set on fire by miscreants. The TDP has claimed that the YSRCP is behind the fire incident.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

