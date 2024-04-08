Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:51 IST
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Alleges YSRCP's Role
The TDP has claimed that the YSRCP is behind the fire incident.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role | Image:Republic
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Krosur in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly set on fire by miscreants. The TDP has claimed that the YSRCP is behind the fire incident.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:44 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.