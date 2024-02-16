Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Conducts Fresh Raids Across 6 Locations in West Bengal

The ED's actions are currently underway in six different locations across the state.

Digital Desk
Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Conducts Fresh Raids Across 6 Locations in West Bengal
Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Conducts Fresh Raids Across 6 Locations in West Bengal | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in West Bengal on Friday morning as part of a widespread investigation into a recruitment scam. The ED's actions are currently underway in six different locations across the state.

As per the sources, the central probe agency is conducting raids at the residences and office of a builder who is a close associate of former West Bengal Education Minister and jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. The raids are in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in the state.

Advertisement

Accompanied by central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the Chatterjee’s house, in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata, he said.

“The builder has played a significant role in the scam. It seems that the person has helped the arrested minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects,” the ED officer told PTI.

Advertisement

Chatterjee was arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools.

The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.

Advertisement

“Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam,” the official added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

9 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

10 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

10 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

10 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

10 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

10 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

10 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

10 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

10 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

10 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

12 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

13 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Gets Its Title?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Nike to cut over 1,600 jobs as part of cost-cutting measures: Report

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Micro-cheating: Should THESE Actions Of Your Partner Bother You?

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago

  4. IMF maintains Japan's 2023 growth forecast amid weak GDP figures

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Alcaraz beats Carabelli in clay-court debut

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo