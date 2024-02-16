Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in West Bengal on Friday morning as part of a widespread investigation into a recruitment scam. The ED's actions are currently underway in six different locations across the state.

As per the sources, the central probe agency is conducting raids at the residences and office of a builder who is a close associate of former West Bengal Education Minister and jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. The raids are in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in the state.

Accompanied by central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the Chatterjee’s house, in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata, he said.

“The builder has played a significant role in the scam. It seems that the person has helped the arrested minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects,” the ED officer told PTI.

Chatterjee was arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools.

The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.

“Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam,” the official added.



(With PTI inputs)