sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Technical Textiles Will Become Economic Backbone Of India, Says Giriraj Singh

Published 19:25 IST, November 16th 2024

Technical Textiles Will Become Economic Backbone Of India, Says Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh on Saturday stated that technical textiles will become the economic backbone of India, according to a release by the Ministry of Textiles.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Technical textiles will become economic backbone of India, says Giriraj Singh
Technical textiles will become economic backbone of India, says Giriraj Singh | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:25 IST, November 16th 2024