Kodagu: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Karnataka’s Kodagu, allegedly beheaded his 16-year-old fiancee in Madikeri after the family postponed the marriage till she would turn 18. The accused, after killing the girl, fled the spot with her severed head, while her body was recovered in Hammiyala village located in Madikeri Taluka of Kodagu district.

The Karnataka police have initiated legal proceedings into the matter and are searching for the head of the girl. The police have identified the deceased as Meena, who had recently passed her class 10th. However, the police are probing the matter with the suicide angle as well.

According to the police, the 32-year-old man was to marry 16-year-old Meena. However, with the news reaching the Child Welfare Department, the officials reached the venue and ordered the families to stop the ceremony as the girl was underage and her marriage could attract a case as per law.

After the families were counselled, they agreed to cancel the ceremony and postpone the marriage till after Meena turned 18.

It is being said that the man, however, did not seem to agree. On the day of the incident, he barged into the teen's house and attacked her parents. The police further added that the accused kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp object.

He then allegedly dragged the girl out of the house for about 100 metres and beheaded her before fleeing.

Following the incident, the victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital.

The police are now investigating the matter.

