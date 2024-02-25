English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 21st, 2022 at 19:11 IST

Teen moving around varsity girls hostel arrested

Teen moving around varsity girls hostel arrested

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Coimbatore, Apr 21 (PTI) A teenaged boy, concealing his identity by wearing clothes of hostel girls studying in Bharathiar University and roaming around its premises at night, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Based on a complaint from the girls that some unidentified people were loitering around the hostel for the past few days, the police said they began a probe and formed a special team to catch the culprits.

Advertisement

Some girls have staged a demonstration in this regard, said the police.

Following this, Vice-Chancellor assured the girls of protection and security, they said.

Advertisement

In this backdrop, the girls brought up the issue of a person trying to steal a laptop from the hostel, prompting the varsity Registrar to also lodge a complaint, they said.

Investigation led to the detention and interrogation of the teenager on suspicion. He confessed to have moved around the hostel and tried to steal the laptop, the police said.

Advertisement

Also, he confessed to have stolen the girls' clothes and worn them to conceal his identity while moving around the hostel, they said. PTI NVM NVG NVG

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2022 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Skipper wins Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India:Report

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Virender Sehwag clears the air on what he meant with his fiery post

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara achieves another MILESTONE in first-class career

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo