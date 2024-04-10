×

Updated March 23rd, 2023 at 14:46 IST

Teen raped in UP village, mother files complaint

 A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Ramganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teen raped in UP village, mother files complaint
 A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Ramganj area in Amethi, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor's mother, while she had gone to buy some household items, a man took her daughter away in an unidentified vehicle on the evening of March 21.

The woman alleged that the teen was raped and she came to know about it the next morning when the girl returned home and narrated the incident to them, they said.

Ramganj Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Dwivedi said an FIR has been registered in this regard and a probe into the matter is on.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination. 

Published March 23rd, 2023 at 14:46 IST

