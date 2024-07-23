sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:36 IST, July 23rd 2024

Thane Girl Leaves House After Parents Scold Her for Playing in Rain

The girl left her house in Pendhar area on June 19 afternoon after her parents asked her to refrain from playing in the rain as she might fall sick, the official added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Thane Girl Leaves House After Parents Scold Her for Playing in Rain
Thane Girl Leaves House After Parents Scold Her for Playing in Rain | Image: PTI (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:36 IST, July 23rd 2024