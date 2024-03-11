Advertisement

Gonda (UP), May 4 (PTI) A teenaged girl travelling with her aunt in an autorickshaw was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted and molested in the Dhanepur police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 23 when four youths stopped the auto in which the girl was travelling, pulled her out of the vehicle and dragged her to roadside bushes where they tore her clothes and molested her while also making a video of their act, Gonda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

An FIR has been filed against the accused and a search has been launched to nab them, he said, adding the accused also posted the video shot by them on social media.

After the matter came to the notice of senior police officers, the Dhanepur police was ordered to register a case under relevant sections and take action, the ASP said, adding that on the complaint of the girl’s aunt, legal action has been initiated.

A woman from a village under the Dhanepur police station area was going to see her ailing mother living in another village located in the same police station area with her sister's daughter when the four youths assaulted the girl at a secluded spot.

They also molested the teenager and dragged her into the bush on the side of a brick kiln and shot her video which later went viral. PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX