×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 4th, 2022 at 18:27 IST

Teenaged girl dragged out of auto, molested, assaulted by four youths: Police

Teenaged girl dragged out of auto, molested, assaulted by four youths: Police

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gonda (UP), May 4 (PTI) A teenaged girl travelling with her aunt in an autorickshaw was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted and molested in the Dhanepur police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 23 when four youths stopped the auto in which the girl was travelling, pulled her out of the vehicle and dragged her to roadside bushes where they tore her clothes and molested her while also making a video of their act, Gonda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Advertisement

An FIR has been filed against the accused and a search has been launched to nab them, he said, adding the accused also posted the video shot by them on social media.

After the matter came to the notice of senior police officers, the Dhanepur police was ordered to register a case under relevant sections and take action, the ASP said, adding that on the complaint of the girl’s aunt, legal action has been initiated.

Advertisement

A woman from a village under the Dhanepur police station area was going to see her ailing mother living in another village located in the same police station area with her sister's daughter when the four youths assaulted the girl at a secluded spot.

They also molested the teenager and dragged her into the bush on the side of a brick kiln and shot her video which later went viral. PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published May 4th, 2022 at 18:27 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips For A Healthy Diet During Office Hours

    Lifestyle Health16 minutes ago

  2. WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info19 minutes ago

  4. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo