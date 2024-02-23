Advertisement

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old pre-university course student at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara allegedly committed suicide on Thursday evening. As per local reports, the girl, who had returned to campus on Thursday morning from her week-long trip back home, missed her study session. Soon thereafter, another boarder found her hanging from the ceiling of her room. While she was subsequently rushed to a local hospital for treatment, doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

S Venkata Ramana, vice chancellor at the RGUKT, was quoted in a Times of India report as saying that the student's death was due to “personal reasons”.

A purported suicide note found

As per a suicide note, purportedly written by the victim herself, she had taken this drastic step as she was depressed due to the recent death of a relative, allegedly her brother-in-law with whom she was in love. Her brother-in-law too had allegedly killed himself recently.

In her suicide note, the girl said she could not live without her relative and that she was requesting her parents to cremate her in the same place as her brother-in-law so that they could “unite at least after death.”

As per a report by Telangana Today, the girl, through her purported suicide note, also called on the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for her brother-in-law's death.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7