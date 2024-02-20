English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Tejashwi Yadav to Begin 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' Today, Calls Nitish Kumar 'Old-Fashioned Leader'

The mass programme aims at winning "public trust." Tejashwi will commence the tour from Muzaffarpur. He is scheduled to address two other public meetings.

Digital Desk
Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday will begin his whirlwind tour of Bihar, "Jan Vishwas Yatra" within 11 days, and is likely to cover all 38 districts.

The mass programme aims at winning "public trust." Tejashwi will commence the tour from Muzaffarpur. He is scheduled to address two other public meetings, in Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Advertisement

This comes after the RJD leader recently lost the deputy chief minister's post.

Bihar Needs Stable and Visionary Leader, Slams Nitish Kumar

A day before the commencement of the tour, Yadav went live on Facebook on Monday and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar an "old-fashioned leader who would do well to give up his chair on his own".

"But Bihar needs stability and visionary leadership. Nitish Kumar, with his flip-flops and an inability to think out of the box, has shown that he lacks both," he alleged.

Advertisement

"Yet, in the 17 months that we shared power, we made him take bold decisions in the light of the RJD's pledge to create 10 lakh government jobs. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take a leaf out of our book and organised Rozgar melas," claimed Tejashwi.

Yadav said, "We are not worried about what Nitish Kumar is going to do. But through this Jan Vishwas Yatra, we wish to reach out to the people of Bihar and assure them that come what may, we are by their side." The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude on March 1.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    14 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo