Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday will begin his whirlwind tour of Bihar, "Jan Vishwas Yatra" within 11 days, and is likely to cover all 38 districts.

The mass programme aims at winning "public trust." Tejashwi will commence the tour from Muzaffarpur. He is scheduled to address two other public meetings, in Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

This comes after the RJD leader recently lost the deputy chief minister's post.

Bihar Needs Stable and Visionary Leader, Slams Nitish Kumar

A day before the commencement of the tour, Yadav went live on Facebook on Monday and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar an "old-fashioned leader who would do well to give up his chair on his own".

"But Bihar needs stability and visionary leadership. Nitish Kumar, with his flip-flops and an inability to think out of the box, has shown that he lacks both," he alleged.

"Yet, in the 17 months that we shared power, we made him take bold decisions in the light of the RJD's pledge to create 10 lakh government jobs. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take a leaf out of our book and organised Rozgar melas," claimed Tejashwi.

Yadav said, "We are not worried about what Nitish Kumar is going to do. But through this Jan Vishwas Yatra, we wish to reach out to the people of Bihar and assure them that come what may, we are by their side." The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude on March 1.

(With PTI inputs)