Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday carried out a massive search operation at the residences of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) TS Umamaheshwar Rao, deployed at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS). During the raids, which were conducted in a disproportionate assets case, the agency recovered Rs 45 lakh cash and 65 tolas of gold from the residence of the ACP of the Telangana police.

According to the ACB, the raids were simultaneously conducted at different places including Visakhapatnanm. The raids were conducted after the anti-graft agency gathered relevant information about the assets and verifying property documents of the police official.

As part of the searches, the ACB sleuths were checking records of his financial transactions, during their raids, which were carried out at six places in Hyderabad and four other places outside Hyderabad.

Apart from the residences of the ACP, the raids were also carried out at the premises of the relatives of the ACP, who is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. There are also allegations that he is involved in irregularities and misuse of his official position.

It is being said that Umamaheshwar Rao was the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

