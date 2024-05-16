Uday Nagaraju, who hails from Telangana, has been nominated to contest in UK Parliamentary election as Labour Party's candidate for North Bedfordshire. | Image:Instagram/udaynagaraju

New Delhi: Uday Nagaraju, who hails from Karimnagar in Telangana, has been nominated to contest in the UK Parliamentary election as Labour Party's candidate for North Bedfordshire, according to multiple media reports.

Born in the Shanigaram village of Koheda Mandal to parents Nagaraju Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi, Nagaraju's candidature was announced by the Labour Party on May 14.

Soon after the announcement, Uday took to social media platform ‘X’ to express gratitude over his nomination in the poll race.

“It's an honour and privilege to be selected as Labour's Parliamentary candidate. Only a Labour government can deliver the change that North Bedfordshire needs. I will give voice to the hard-working people of this community and fight to bring opportunities to the local area”, he wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Besides running non-profit organisations, Uday has also been actively involved in research work pertaining to inclusivity in development, reports suggest. Additionally, he has also made significant contributions to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, striving to make the technology inclusive and to ensure a better outcome for the UK.

The Labour party, reports suggest, recently acknowledged Uday's successful career in technology consulting, policy leadership and political engagement, besides lauding him for his dedication towards inclusive development.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned of a dangerous future for the UK in a pitch to voters as he fights to hang on to power ahead of a national election that could see Conservatives ousted after 14 years.

Sunak's speech repeatedly attacked Labour leader Keir Starmer, saying he lacked plans to deal with security risks from what he described as an “axis of authoritarian states” that he named as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Sunak said his pledge to increase military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030 better positions his party to confront that threat. The war in Ukraine, Iranian proxies attacking ships in the Red Sea and Chinese cyberattacks aimed at members of Parliament are some of those risks, he said.

“Over the next few years, from our democracy to our society to our economy to the hardest questions of war and peace, almost every aspect of our lives is going to change," Associated Press quoted Sunak as saying. "How we act in the face of those changes, not only to keep people safe and secure but to realize the opportunities too, will determine whether or not Britain will succeed in the years to come”, he had said.

His speech at Policy Exchange, a conservative think tank, came just over a week after his party was rocked in local elections and ahead of a general election in which Labour is widely seen as likely to win control of Parliament.

(With inputs from AP)