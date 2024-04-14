Advertisement

A shocking behaviour of Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who was caught on video, allegedly slapping one of his own security personnel has drawn a whole lot of criticism. In the video, which is claimed to have happened at the birthday celebration of another cabinet minister of Telangana, the minister is seen allegedly slapping his security personnel for not being able to immediately hand over a bouquet and a shawl to present it to his colleague minister.

Telangana Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, allegedly slapped a security person at his minister colleague and state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's birthday celebrations held in Hyderabad today. The incident is said to have occurred at the breakfast scheme launch programme at a higher government school in Hyderabad.

BJP seeks an FIR against Telangana Home Minister

As per claims, Mahmood Ali, who was extending birthday greetings to Minister Talasani during the event, went on to slap the security personnel for taking a few seconds in presenting the bouquet. The Home Minister allegedly slapped the security personnel on his face in full public view, which was recorded by an attendee present at the event. The video was later shared on social media, which immediately went viral.

The slapgate incident has meanwhile dragged huge political outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming down heavily on the BRS-led government in the state over the alleged behaviour of the minister. Calling the action 'sheer arrogance' of the minister, the BJP state unit sought his immediate resignation and demanded for a stringent police action against Mahmood Ali.

BJP National spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla termed the entire slapping incident of security personnel as shameful display of VVIP arrogance and demanded his sacking from the state government immediately. He wrote on X, “Shameful display of VVIP arrogance by Telangana HM Mehmood Ali- slaps his security personnel for delay in giving a bouquet ! This is an insult to the entire security forces and personnel and Telangana Police in particular. This is the same man who victim shamed women who were raped. He should be immediately sacked by BRS and made to apologise, unless vote bank is the reason KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) won’t.”

Meet the arrogant and Narcissist Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali who slapped his gunman for not getting bouquet on time



Razakar rule is back in Telangana pic.twitter.com/It6lF3WmKm — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) October 6, 2023

Responding to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri sought an answer over the incident and demanded police action against Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. Sharing a video clip related to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dharmapuri stated, "I strongly condemn the reported incident of Telangana's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali slapping a security personnel. Leadership should be built on respect and decorum. This behaviour is unacceptable and sets a poor example.”