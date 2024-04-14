×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 22:45 IST

Telangana: BRS Min slaps security guard for taking few seconds in handing over bouquet

Mohammad Mahmood Ali allegedly slapped his gunman for 'taking time' in handing over a bouquet, while he was greeting his minister colleague at a public event.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
telangana
Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali caught on tape, allegedly slapping his own security personnel at a public event. (Image: X/ @SheetalPronamo) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A shocking behaviour of Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who was caught on video, allegedly slapping one of his own security personnel has drawn a whole lot of criticism. In the video, which is claimed to have happened at the birthday celebration of another cabinet minister of Telangana, the minister is seen allegedly slapping his security personnel for not being able to immediately hand over a bouquet and a shawl to present it to his colleague minister. 

Telangana Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, allegedly slapped a security person at his minister colleague and state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's birthday celebrations held in Hyderabad today. The incident is said to have occurred at the breakfast scheme launch programme at a higher government school in Hyderabad. 

BJP seeks an FIR against Telangana Home Minister

As per claims, Mahmood Ali, who was extending birthday greetings to Minister Talasani during the event, went on to slap the security personnel for taking a few seconds in presenting the bouquet. The Home Minister allegedly slapped the security personnel on his face in full public view, which was recorded by an attendee present at the event. The video was later shared on social media, which immediately went viral. 

The slapgate incident has meanwhile dragged huge political outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming down heavily on the BRS-led government in the state over the alleged behaviour of the minister. Calling the action 'sheer arrogance' of the minister, the BJP state unit sought his immediate resignation and demanded for a stringent police action against Mahmood Ali. 

BJP National spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla termed the entire slapping incident of security personnel as shameful display of VVIP arrogance and demanded his sacking from the state government immediately. He wrote on X, “Shameful display of VVIP arrogance by Telangana HM Mehmood Ali- slaps his security personnel for delay in giving a bouquet ! This is an insult to the entire security forces and personnel and Telangana Police in particular. This is the same man who victim shamed women who were raped. He should be immediately sacked by BRS and made to apologise, unless vote bank is the reason KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) won’t.”

Responding to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri sought an answer over the incident and demanded police action against Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. Sharing a video clip related to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dharmapuri stated, "I strongly condemn the reported incident of Telangana's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali slapping a security personnel. Leadership should be built on respect and decorum. This behaviour is unacceptable and sets a poor example.”

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 22:45 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo