Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Telangana Could Get Respite Amid Scorching Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain Over Next 3 Days

Telangana is likely to get a respite after enduring a grueling three-day heatwave as the IMD has predicted rainfall over the next 3 days.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Heatwave in Telangana
Amid Scorching Heat, Telangana Could Get Respite As IMD Forecasts Rain Over Next 3 Days | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to get a respite after enduring a grueling three-day heatwave and temperature is likely to come down as the weather forecast agency IMD has predicted rainfall starting from Monday in parts of the state over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has forecasted that the rainfall is likely to take place in parts of Telangana resulting in bringing temporary relief from the persistent intense heat in the state. However, the scorching temperatures might continue after 3 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a decrease in temperatures by 4 Degree Celsius in the areas like Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Nalgonda over the next two days.

Hyderabad witnessed temperature over 40 degree Celsius on Sunday

Apart from these areas, isolated pockets in Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to continue experiencing intense conditions on April 8. While no heatwave alerts have been issued for April 9 and 10, a rainfall alert has been issued for the northern parts of the state.

The IMD said, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana.”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is not likely to witness any downpour for the next few days. However, temperatures are likely to decrease across the city due to rainfall in other parts of the state.

On Sunday, Hyderabad saw temperatures reach 40.6 degrees Celsius. Over the next three days, temperatures are forecasted to range between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

