Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:08 IST
Telangana: Family of 5, Including Children, Killed After Car Hits Tree in Wanaparthy
Four others were also seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital after the family's car rammed into a tree in Wanaparthy district.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Five killed as car hits tree in Wanaparthy district | Image:ANI
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five family members, including three children, were killed, and four others were seriously injured after a car rammed into a tree in Wanaparthy district, according to initial reports.
They were travelling from Bellary to Hyderabad early Monday morning, reports added.
(This is a developing story, more details to follow soon)
Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:08 IST
