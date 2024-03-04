Five killed as car hits tree in Wanaparthy district | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five family members, including three children, were killed, and four others were seriously injured after a car rammed into a tree in Wanaparthy district, according to initial reports.

They were travelling from Bellary to Hyderabad early Monday morning, reports added.

(This is a developing story, more details to follow soon)