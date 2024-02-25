Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a government officer allegedly kicked a car-cleaner over an argument after which the man came under the wheels of a tipper lorry that was coming from behind in Telangana's Nizamabad district, according to the local police. The quarrel broke out on Thursday evening as the man began cleaning the window panes of the officer's four-wheeler despite not being asked to by the owner.

After the argument heated up, the officer stepped out of his car and allegedly kicked the man towards the road at a signal in Arnoor. The man fell under the wheels of a tipper lorry, losing his life. A case was slapped against the "person driving the car" based on the complaint file by the deceased's kin. Case has been filed under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the matter is being investigated, police said.



The accused is yet to be identified, as per the police. The driver has also been charged with several provisions of the IPC, including Section304A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the tipper lorry, the official further added.