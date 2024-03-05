Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Much Awaited Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on March 8

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stone for the much awaited and held up Old City metro rail project at Falaknuma on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
green line
Much Awaited Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on March 8 | Image:green line
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telangana: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stone for the much awaited and held up Old City metro rail project  at Falaknuma on Friday.

The construction will wrap up the pending 5.5 km stretch from MGBS in Corridor Two or Green Line for phase one of the Hyderabad Metre Rail (HMR) on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy, alignment cost about Rs 2000 crore which includes road widening and shifting of the utilities. The alignment will pass through Darulshifa, Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and will end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as per original plan.

There will be four stations: Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma.

Advertisement

Reddy further explained that although the alignment and stations are approximately 500 metres away from the monuments, two stations are named after the Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical significance.

According to the master plan, some 1,100 properties will be impacted by road widening up to 100 feet and up to 120 feet at the station locations. According to NVS Reddy, the project will probably cost around Rs 2,000 crore, including utility relocation and road widening.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he stated that, in accordance with the chief minister's direction, engineering solutions are being developed to guarantee that no heritage or religious building is impacted in this area during the construction of the Metro Rail or road widening. 

In order to serve as a significant interchange station on the recently planned Airport line of Nagole - L B Nagar - Chandrayangutta - Mailardevpally - P7 Road - Shamshabad Airport, the line will be extended further 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta. 
 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo