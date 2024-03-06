Much Awaited Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on March 8 | Image:green line

Telangana: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stone for the much awaited and held up Old City metro rail project at Falaknuma on Friday.

The construction will wrap up the pending 5.5 km stretch from MGBS in Corridor Two or Green Line for phase one of the Hyderabad Metre Rail (HMR) on Friday.

According to the HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy, alignment cost about Rs 2000 crore which includes road widening and shifting of the utilities. The alignment will pass through Darulshifa, Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and will end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as per original plan.

There will be four stations: Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma.

Reddy further explained that although the alignment and stations are approximately 500 metres away from the monuments, two stations are named after the Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical significance.

According to the master plan, some 1,100 properties will be impacted by road widening up to 100 feet and up to 120 feet at the station locations. According to NVS Reddy, the project will probably cost around Rs 2,000 crore, including utility relocation and road widening.

Furthermore, he stated that, in accordance with the chief minister's direction, engineering solutions are being developed to guarantee that no heritage or religious building is impacted in this area during the construction of the Metro Rail or road widening.

In order to serve as a significant interchange station on the recently planned Airport line of Nagole - L B Nagar - Chandrayangutta - Mailardevpally - P7 Road - Shamshabad Airport, the line will be extended further 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta.



