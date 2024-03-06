Advertisement

Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service: As part of the inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurated the doubling & electrification of Sanathnagar – Moula Ali rail section along with 6 New Station Buildings and flagged off New MMTS Train Service in Telangana. #RailInfra4Telangana pic.twitter.com/w7QyoPWB36 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia)

The first train on the Ghatkesar-Lingampalli section started its maiden journey at 10.45 am today and reached its destination at 12.40 pm.

Top Features of the Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Track via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar

The service will increase MMTS reach from the current 90 km (44 stations) to 123.52 km (53 stations).

The new section extends the MMTS beyond Secunderabad station in the eastern side and connects it with the business and financial hub in the western part.

The 48-km east–west corridor served by the train will connect residential areas of Ghatkesar, Cherlapalli, Mallapur, Neredmet, ECIL, Suchitra, Bhudevinagar, etc., with the business and financial district of Hyderabad.

Regular services on the route will start from March 6.

The first regular train will start from Ghatkesar at 7.20 am and reach Lingampally at 9.15 am.

The last train from Lingampally will start at 5.45 pm and reach Ghatkesar at 7.30 pm.

Expected to be highly beneficial for commuters, for the first time, this train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas. It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli and Moula Ali with the western part of the twin city region.

Sanathnagar–Moula-Ali Route Inaugurated

PM Modi also inaugurated the 22-km, Rs 343 crore Sanathnagar–Moula-Ali railway line doubling and electrification with automatic signalling system along with six new station buildings completed as part of the MMTS Phase–II project.

The station buildings are at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevinagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board and have high-level platforms, foot over bridges, platform shelters, etc.

The section will also pave the way for the introduction of passenger trains (renamed ‘express specials’) for the first time on this section and reduce the burden on the highly conjested Secunderabad–Moula Ali and Secunderabad–Lingampalli sections.

Earlier the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali section was a single line open to only freight trains. With the latest infra push, it is expected to help reduce the detention of trains and improve the punctuality and the average speed of the trains.

PM Modi Launches Projects Over Rs 7,200 Crore

The developmental projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore inaugurated on Tuesday at Sangareddyare are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.