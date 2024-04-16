Advertisement

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,94,458, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 104 cases.

A total of 67 patients recovered from the infection today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,89,308.

As many as 1,039 patients are under treatment, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,254 samples were tested on Sunday and the total number examined till date was 3,51,63,097.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.35 per cent. PTI VVK KH HDA HDA