English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 19:59 IST

Telangana logs 220 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Telangana on Friday logged 220 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,006, while the death toll rose to 3,892 with one more fatality.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Telangana on Friday logged 220 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,006, while the death toll rose to 3,892 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Nalgonda (17) and Khammam and Ranga Reddy (12 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 338 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,51,763.

The number of active cases was 5,351, the bulletin said.

It said 51,004 samples were tested on Friday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,53,08,680.

The samples tested per million population were 6,79,975. The case fatality rate was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.60 per cent, while it was 97.46 per cent in the country. 

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo