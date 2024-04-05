×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Telangana: Man Drowns in Mini-Tank While Fleeing Recovery Agents

A man in Telangana’s Khammam district died after he accidently slipped into a mini-tank in Khanapuram while getting chased by recovery agents.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
Chased by recovery agent, man accidentally falls into mini-tank and dies in Telangana's Khammam district | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Khammam: A man in Telangana’s Khammam district died after he accidently slipped into a mini-tank and drowned in Khanapuram located in Jayanagar colony on Friday, while getting chased by the finance recovery agents. Shockingly, the deceased was trying to escape the finance recovery agents to save himself allegedly from getting attacked for a loan EMI amount or Rs 4000, during which he accidentally fell into a Khanapuram mini-tank in Khammam and died.

The police have identified the deceased as Vinay (21), a resident of Danavaigudem in Khammam city. During initial investigation, it surfaced that Vinay and his co-worker Ajay Thakur of Uttar Pradesh had purchased two two-wheelers through a finance company.

Police have registered an FIR and initiated a probe

However, they could not pay the EMI for the last couple of months due to no earning owing to the lack of work.

It is being said that while Vinay had to pay Rs 4000 for his EMI, Ajay Thakur had to pay an EMI amount of Rs 14,000. Due to the non-payment of the EMI, the finance company had recovered Vinay’s bike.

As per reports, the agents, who recovered Vinay’s vehicle, again went to his work place at Jayanagar Colony and entered into an altercation with him about Ajay Thakur’s EMI too.

When the scuffle escalated Vinay ran away from them but the recovery agents identified as Ramchander and Ajay Kumar, allegedly chased him on their two-wheeler. Not only they chased him, but also allegedly pelted stones at him.

It was during this time, Vinay accidentally fell into the mini-tank and drowned.

His body was later retrieved from the tank and was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.

The local police from the Khanapuram Haveli police station later booked a case into the matter based on the complaint of his family members.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

