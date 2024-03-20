Advertisement

Ibrahimpatnam: A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam where a mother allegedly killed her 19-year-old daughter Bhargavi. The teen was a first-year undergraduate who was studying in a private college in Ibrahimpatnam.

The mother allegedly took the extreme step after she had an argument with her teenage daughter over her marriage at their residence on Tuesday.

As per cops, Bhargavi was in love with Shashi, her neighbour from the same community. However, the mother and other family members wanted her to get married to a relative, but Bhargavi opposed it saying that she wanted to marry Shashi.

On Monday, when Shashi came to visit Bhargavi at her house in the absence of all, Bhargavi’s mother came home and saw them talking to each other. A quarrel broke out between the mother-daughter, after which the mother allegedly strangulated the daughter and reportedly attempted to portray it as a suicide.

When the victim's brother came home, he saw his sister and mother lying on the ground and immediately informed doctors. As per the brother's complaint, the victim was strangled to death by his mother.

After the incident, cops said that the mother fell unconscious and was subsequently rushed to a hospital for treatment. A case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and further investigation is on.

(with PTI inputs)

