×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Telangana: Mother Strangulates 19-Yr-Old Daughter With Dupatta After Argument Over Marriage

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam where a mother allegedly killed her 19-year-old daughter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man slits his throat inside court in Noida.
Man slits his throat inside court in Noida. | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ibrahimpatnam: A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam where a mother allegedly killed her 19-year-old daughter Bhargavi. The teen was a first-year undergraduate who was studying in a private college in Ibrahimpatnam. 

The mother allegedly took the extreme step after she had an argument with her teenage daughter over her marriage at their residence on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As per cops, Bhargavi was in love with Shashi, her neighbour from the same community. However, the mother and other family members wanted her to get married to a relative, but Bhargavi opposed it saying that she wanted to marry Shashi. 

On Monday, when Shashi came to visit Bhargavi at her house in the absence of all, Bhargavi’s mother came home and saw them talking to each other. A quarrel broke out between the mother-daughter, after which the mother allegedly strangulated the daughter and reportedly attempted to portray it as a suicide. 

Advertisement

When the victim's brother came home, he saw his sister and mother lying on the ground and immediately informed doctors. As per the brother's complaint, the victim was strangled to death by his mother.

After the incident, cops said that the mother fell unconscious and was subsequently rushed to a hospital for treatment. A case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and further investigation is on. 

Advertisement

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

Agreed to Deepen Special

2 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

5 minutes ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

5 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

7 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

7 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

7 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

8 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

9 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

9 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

10 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

11 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

12 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

12 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo