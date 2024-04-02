×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Telangana Phone Tapping Row: Arrested Official Makes Explosive Claims on ‘Swaying Poll Outcomes’

One of the arrested cops - Radhakrishna Rao - made sensational claims regarding the "misuse of official resources" in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls

Reported by: Digital Desk
One of the arrested police officers - Radhakrishna Rao - claimed cash was moved in official vehicles in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls
One of the arrested police officers - Radhakrishna Rao - claimed cash was moved in official vehicles in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls | Image:PTI/Representative
Hyderabad: The espionage case, which erupted in Telangana ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, seems to have intensified. In a fresh revelation, one of the arrested police officers - Radhakrishna Rao - made sensational claims regarding the misuse of official resources back in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls.

The arrested cop claimed that cash was moved in official vehicles to sway election outcomes in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls. According to the report filed by the police, Radharishna Rao said Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Tirupatanna and Venugopal Rao conspired on the behest of the State Intelligence Bureau chief T Prabhar Rao to ensure that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), remains in power.

Highlighting instances such as Dubbak and Munugode by-polls, Rao said Rs 3.5 crore was confiscated from people associated with Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy ahead of the latter election.

Key Details About Radhakrishna Rao

The arrested police officer was Deputy Commissioner of Police in the city task force. Radhakrishna Rao managed to get two extensions for three years each from August 2022 when he retired. However, Rao was moved prior to the polls on the complaint of Sandeep Shandilya - Hyderabad Police Commissioner who was appointed when the Model Code of Conduct was in operation prior to the Assembly election.

Lookout Notice Issued for Prime Accused

The Hyderabad police have named former Telangana intelligence bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao as the prime accused in the illegal phone tapping case. A lookout notice has been issued in the name of Rao, who is believed to have absconded to the United States. Rao was the Special Intelligence Bureau chief during former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's regime, and allegedly ordered the illegal tapping of phones during that period.

Besides Rao, police have also issued notice against then deputy commissioner of police of Commissioner's Task Force (a wing of Hyderabad Police) P Radhakrishna and a senior executive of a Telugu TV channel. Two additional superintendents of police were arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with the case and for allegedly destroying certain computer systems and official data on Saturday.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:41 IST

