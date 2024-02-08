Advertisement

A shocking case of intoxication of students has come to light from Telangana. The Police in the Rangareddy district has arrested three people for allegedly selling Marijuana-laced chocolates to school and college students in the district.

The incident came to light when the school students went berserk for the chocolates as they got used to it after regular consumption and displayed strange behaviour in classrooms. Republic sources revealed that the chocolates were sold at Paan shops for free at first then its price was hiked to Rs 20 each when the students developed a taste for it.

The Marijuana-laced chocolate. Image: Republic

After the incident came to the fore, the police raided the pan shops, eight to be precise, which were allegedly selling the chocolates. The officials have recovered several packets of the chocolate which were being shipped from Odisha.

While three people - Dhirendra Behara, Somnath Behara, Surymani Sahu - have been arrested, another is on the run.

Narayana Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, said, "We arrested three people who brought chocolates from Odisha and sold them here. Eight shops were selling marijuana, targeting school and college students."

"Most narcotic cases have been registered in Cyberabad. We are investigating where it was made and what was mixed with it," the officer said.

"We found 42 packets containing 8 kg of ganja. These chocolates are being sold to those who use them every day, and these chocolates are hidden at secret place in shops," he further revealed.