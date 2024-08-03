sb.scorecardresearch
  • Telangana Police Files FIR Over Morphed Video Of Cabinet Minister Seethakka

Published 17:49 IST, August 3rd 2024

Telangana Police Files FIR Over Morphed Video Of Cabinet Minister Seethakka

Telangana police have registered an FIR over a morphed video of Cabinet Minister Seethakka that was circulated on social media with objectionable claims.

Telangana police
Telangana police registers FIR over morphed video of Telangana Cabinet minister | Image: PTI/ Representational
17:49 IST, August 3rd 2024