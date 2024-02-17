English
Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:14 IST

Telangana posts 13 new COVID-19 cases

Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 13 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total positives in the state to 7,91,498.

No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111, a health department bulletin said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 10 cases.

A total of 31 people recovered from the disease today taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,173.

The active cases stood at 214, the bulletin said.

A total of 10,905 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.43 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.45 per cent. PTI VVK ROH ROH

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:14 IST

