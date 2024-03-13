Advertisement

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday saw 32 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to 7,92,327.

However, no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll continued to be 4,111, a medical bulletin said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases at 21.

A total of 40 people recuperated from the infection today taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,835.

The active cases stood at 381, it said.

A total of 7,960 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.47 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent while the recovery rate 99.43 per cent. PTI VVK ROH ROH