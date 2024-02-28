English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 19:59 IST

Telangana records 296 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Telangana on Saturday added 296 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,302, while the death toll rose to 3,893 with one more fatality.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 74, followed by Karimnagar (29) and Warangal Urban (22) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 322 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,52,085.

Active cases stood at 5,324, the bulletin said.

It said 69,833 samples were tested and the total numbe tested till date was 2,53,78,513.

The samples tested per million population were 6,81,851.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.60 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.45 per cent, respectively at the national level. 

Published September 11th, 2021 at 19:59 IST

