Telangana on Sunday recorded 170 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative count to 6,65,068.

The number of active cases stood at 4,612, a state government bulletin said.

No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours and the number of persons, who succumbed to the virus so far stood at 3,912 , it said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to report the highest number of cases with 68 followed by Karimnagar 18 and Ranga Reddy 11 districts.

Eight out of the 33 districts reported zero cases, it said.

A total of 34,200 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.61 crore.

The bulletin said 259 patients had recovered on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,56,544.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.71 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.74 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.