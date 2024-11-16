Published 23:06 IST, November 16th 2024
Telangana Shocker: Class 9 Girl Dies by Suicide in School Classroom, Probe Underway
A ninth standard student allegedly died by suicide at a state-run social welfare residential school for girls in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Saturday.
