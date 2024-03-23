Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:54 IST
Telangana Shocker: Police Inspector Arrested Under POCSO for Sexual Assault of Minor Girl
A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts
Hyderabad: A police inspector in the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University police station in Telangana's Hanumakonda district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
According to the police, the accused was working as an inspector in Bhupalpally Cybercrime.
The accused misbehaved with the victim girl on March 21, according to the police.
"A case has been registered under the rape section of the POCSO Act. The accused was sent to remand," the police said. Further investigation is underway.
