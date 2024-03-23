A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts | Image: unsplash

Hyderabad: A police inspector in the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University police station in Telangana's Hanumakonda district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts.

According to the police, the accused was working as an inspector in Bhupalpally Cybercrime.

The accused misbehaved with the victim girl on March 21, according to the police.

"A case has been registered under the rape section of the POCSO Act. The accused was sent to remand," the police said. Further investigation is underway.