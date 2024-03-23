×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Telangana Shocker: Police Inspector Arrested Under POCSO for Sexual Assault of Minor Girl

A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
gangrape of a minor student
A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: A police inspector in the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University police station in Telangana's Hanumakonda district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

A case was registered against him under sections of the rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Acts.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused was working as an inspector in Bhupalpally Cybercrime.

The accused misbehaved with the victim girl on March 21, according to the police.

Advertisement

"A case has been registered under the rape section of the POCSO Act. The accused was sent to remand," the police said. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

a minute ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

6 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

8 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

10 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

11 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

13 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

13 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

13 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

15 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

15 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

16 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

17 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

17 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

18 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

19 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: PBKS-DC Dream11

19 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World6 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo