Telangana: Toddler Dies After Falling From Residential Building in Hyderabad's Kachiguda

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A toddler of the age 1.5 years reportedly died in Telangana’s Hyderabad after she accidentally fell from a building located in the Kachiguda police station area on Saturday night. After the incident, a panic-like situation occurred in the society and the girl child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to the police, the child, identified as V Priyanshi, used to stay along with her parents on the second floor of a building at Nimboliadda under Kachiguda police station area.

Advertisement

It came to fore that the incident took place on Saturday evening, while she was playing and her parents were inside the house.

A senior police official stated, “The girl climbed onto a chair. She leaned over the parapet wall, slipped and fell on the neighbouring building terrace and sustained head injuries. The child was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment.”

Advertisement

A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated. The police shifted the body for post-mortem and handed over the body to the police later.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

