Hyderabad: A stationary goods train at Kazipet railway station in Telangana caught fire on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties were reported in the fire incident. The fire incident caused panic among passengers at the station.

#WATCH | A major fire broke out at a goods train at the Kazipet railway station in Telangana on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZZtbK7Ifp5 — Republic (@republic) March 5, 2024

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear.

More details are awaited.

