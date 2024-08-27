sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Tell Boys What Is Right And Wrong': Bombay HC During Hearing on Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Published 23:50 IST, August 27th 2024

'Tell Boys What Is Right And Wrong': Bombay HC During Hearing on Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

At a hearing of Badlapur sexual assault case, Bombay HC said that boys need to be educated about gender equality from a young age.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bombay HC has observed that boys in their early years must be educated over gender equality
Bombay HC has observed that boys in their early years must be educated over gender equality | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:50 IST, August 27th 2024