Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

Amid continuous snowfall in the Himalayan region, Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday surged to 31.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in March so far this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi weather
Temperature surges in Delhi with maximum recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid continuous snowfall in the Himalayan region, Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday surged to 31.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in March so far this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared the data, which stated that the temperature recorded on Monday is only 2.5 degrees Celsius less than previous year’s when maximum temperature was recorded 33.9 degrees Celsius. With this, it is being said that the hot days in the national capital are on the way. 

The temperature will remain the same on Tuesday but may decrease on Wednesday due to the possibility of light rain and cloudy skies, said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office.

Air Quality Index in Delhi remained in moderate category

According to IMD data, Monday's maximum temperature was three notches above the season's normal. On Sunday, the national capital saw a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius.

In 2023, the highest temperature recorded in March was 33.9 degrees Celsius, while in 2022, it was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity, which stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am dropped to 27 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to an IMD bulletin.

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast mainly clear skies, and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 13 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

