×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 13:24 IST

Ten passengers injured as bus overturns in Shimla

The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place. Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational Image
Representational Image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 A bus rammed into a tree and overturned in Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Friday, leaving 10 passengers injured, police said. The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place. Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. 

Published September 8th, 2023 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

a minute ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

3 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

4 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

5 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

6 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

20 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

22 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

28 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

33 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

34 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo