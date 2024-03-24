Updated September 8th, 2023 at 13:24 IST
Ten passengers injured as bus overturns in Shimla
The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place. Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational Image | Image:self
A bus rammed into a tree and overturned in Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Friday, leaving 10 passengers injured, police said. The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place. Police said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree.
Published September 8th, 2023 at 13:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.