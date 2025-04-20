Interfaith Couple Elopes a Day Before Girl’s Wedding in MP’s Sagar, Violence Breaks Out

Bhopal: Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh ’s Sagar district after an interfaith couple allegedly eloped a day before the girl’s wedding. The incident triggered large-scale protests, with shops vandalised, roads blocked and heavy security deployed in the area.

The situation unfolded in Sanaudha area of Sagar, where angry locals gathered on Saturday morning, claiming that a Hindu girl had been “kidnapped” by a Muslim man with a criminal background. The protests soon turned violent, leading to a police crackdown.

Officials Say Situation Under Control

Sagar District Collector Sandeep GR said the situation was now under control. He added that the administration had deployed additional forces to prevent any further unrest.

“We got some information about an incident here that some people had gathered. All our police teams were deployed, including the DSP and SP to solve the issues. Now, the law and order is under our control and for that, police and security forces are deployed. I request everyone to send a message of peace,” he said.

“We are investigating the issue now, the more important thing is to control the law and order. We are also looking to file an FIR,” he added.

BJP MLA Calls It ‘Love Jihad’

Local BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya alleged that the woman was kidnapped by a man involved in various crimes. He linked the incident to what he called “love jihad”.

“A person from one village has been kidnapped by a criminal, who drinks alcohol, does gambling, he makes houses on encroached land. Our demand is simple. I believe it is an issue of love jihad. The family also runs a beauty parlour. Police should investigate the matter thoroughly and bring back the woman. The people here are demanding that all these activities stop,” he told reporters.

Locals Blame Police, Allege Bias

Locals have accused the police of ignoring their complaint. One resident claimed that although a missing person report was filed, the accused was not named despite clear information being given to the police.

“A Muslim man took a Hindu woman who was going to get married yesterday. The police had registered a missing person's report but the biggest problem is that everyone knows that a complaint was given but why were the people not named?” the local said.

The same person alleged police complicity with the accused and said the Superintendent of Police had assured that action would be taken.

“Today, the locals of Sanaudha have closed this area, done a chakka jam and police has also come here. Till now, the information we got is that the person who the woman eloped with is involved in gambling, ganja, alcohol, other crimes too. He has a big house. All the government land which is here has been encroached on by him,” he said.

“When all this is happening, there is also an involvement of the police somewhere, there have been allegations on Sanaudha police too. The SP has also said that they will investigate and suspend some people,” he added.

Fresh Stone Pelting After Police Lathi Charge

Tensions further escalated when stone pelting was reported after one person got injured in a police lathi charge. Locals expressed anger over the incident.

“We were talking with the police and suddenly stones started getting pelted. One person got injured during the lathi charge. People got angry that he was hurt,” the local said.

Sagar police have traced the couple are being taken back for interrogation.

Padav Police Station in-charge, Alok Singh Parihar states, "They are an interfaith couple who eloped from Sagar's Sanodha to get married. Their actions significantly impacted the law and order situation in the region. Upon receiving information from Sagar police, we tracked them down and apprehended them at Kesar Mall near the railway station. They were planning to go to Ajmer. Both individuals are adults."