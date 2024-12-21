Terrifying Footage Shows Drones Crashing Into Kazan Residential Buildings in 9/11-Style Attack

Chilling visuals emerged, showing Ukraine carrying out a UAV attack on high-rise buildings in Kazan, Russia, drawing parallels links to the 9/11 attacks | Image: Republic

Moscow: Chilling visuals emerged on Saturday, showing Ukraine carrying out a UAV attack on high-rise buildings in Kazan, Russia, drawing parallels links to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

The strike done by Kyiv, caused substantial damage to the targeted high rise buildings.

Rescue operations are underway and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Amid the attacks, the Kazan Airport has also been temporarily shut.

Kazan Drone Attack: Ukraine Target 3 Residential Buildings in Russia

A series of eight drone attacks were witnessed by Russia as Ukraine targeted high-rise buildings in Kazan. The strikes that hit multiple high-rise buildings happened in quick succession; three residential buildings have also been hit. The government of Russia has held Ukraine responsible for this 9/11-style attack and has launched emergency rescue operations; residents and occupants of the buildings under attack are being evacuated.

Kazan Airport Briefly Shuts Down After '9/11-Style' Ukrainian Drone Attack

The Kazan International Airport in Russia temporarily halted its operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city on Friday, according to media reports.