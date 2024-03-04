Advertisement

Uttarakhand: Everyone is aware of the "survival of the fittest" law that governs the jungle. In other words, 'kill or be killed." Every animal therefore comes up with a plan to use their advantages and get over their disadvantages. Similarly, a cub picks up the skill of hunting from its mother during early life. The hunter inside of him begins plotting its first prey as soon as it becomes strong and proficient enough to hunt on its own. In a horrifying video shared on social media from Jim Corbett, a mother tiger is shown teaching her three-month-old, hungry cubs how to make the last kill by bringing a live cheetal fawn.

Sanjay Kumar, IAS, posted the sensual video to X, a platform that was previously Twitter. The caption said, "Amazing scene caught in the wild from Corbett TR's Dhikala Zone! Tigress teaches her three-month-old, ravenous cubs how to perform the final kill by bringing a live cheetal fawn with her. This is the epitome of raw nature." The video has received a ton of likes, comments, and views since it was posted.

What a moment captured in wild from dhikala zone in Corbett TR! Tigress carries a live cheetal fawn to her 3 months old hungry cubs to train them how to make the final kill.This is raw nature at best.@byadavbjp @ReserveCorbett @moefcc @ntca_india @rameshpandeyifs@NGTIndia pic.twitter.com/nd8EJcEwxv — Sanjay Kumar IAS (@skumarias02) March 4, 2024

Each animal has a unique diet. Since tigers are carnivores, meat is their primary food source. Occasionally, though, it does consume berries and other fruits in order to aid in the digestion of its better diet. Tigers typically kill once every eight or nine days. But their meals need to be substantial enough to fill them up until the next one arrives. A tiger may consume up to 14 kg of meat at one time.