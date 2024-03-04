Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Terrifying Video Of Tiger At Jim Corbett Carrying A Live Fawn To Her Hungry Cubs Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: Tigers typically kill once every eight or nine days. But their meals need to be substantial enough to fill them up until the next one arrives.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Chilling Video Of Tiger Carrying A Live Fawn To Her Hungry Cubs At Jim Corbett Goes Viral
Chilling Video Of Tiger Carrying A Live Fawn To Her Hungry Cubs At Jim Corbett Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uttarakhand: Everyone is aware of the "survival of the fittest" law that governs the jungle. In other words, 'kill or be killed." Every animal therefore comes up with a plan to use their advantages and get over their disadvantages. Similarly, a cub picks up the skill of hunting from its mother during early life. The hunter inside of him begins plotting its first prey as soon as it becomes strong and proficient enough to hunt on its own. In a horrifying video shared on social media from Jim Corbett, a mother tiger is shown teaching her three-month-old, hungry cubs how to make the last kill by bringing a live cheetal fawn.

Sanjay Kumar, IAS, posted the sensual video to X, a platform that was previously Twitter. The caption said, "Amazing scene caught in the wild from Corbett TR's Dhikala Zone! Tigress teaches her three-month-old, ravenous cubs how to perform the final kill by bringing a live cheetal fawn with her. This is the epitome of raw nature."  The video has received a ton of likes, comments, and views since it was posted. 

Advertisement

Each animal has a unique diet. Since tigers are carnivores, meat is their primary food source. Occasionally, though, it does consume berries and other fruits in order to aid in the digestion of its better diet. Tigers typically kill once every eight or nine days. But their meals need to be substantial enough to fill them up until the next one arrives. A tiger may consume up to 14 kg of meat at one time.  

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

16 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

16 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

16 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

16 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

16 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

16 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Razorpay records Rs 7.2 crore profit, revenue rises to Rs 2,279 crore

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. BofA raises S&P 500 year-end target to 5,400

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Northrop Grumman Converts RQ-4 Global Hawks into 'Range Hawks'

    Defence18 minutes ago

  4. NSE surpasses 9 crore investor mark

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo