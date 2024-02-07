Advertisement

Wayanad: A wild elephant entered the heavily populated Wayanad town of Mananthavady on Friday morning, causing fear among the locals. Following this, Mananthavady municipality imposed prohibitory orders on Friday. The Karnataka Forest Department had radio-collared the animal, Thanneer, in early January. On January 17, it was released into Nagarhole National Park.

Prohibitory Orders Isuued

To prevent any casualties, the Mananthavadi municipality and Edavaka panchayat have received prohibitory orders from the district collector, Dr. Renu Raj. For now, the students who had already arrived at Mananthavady schools are to remain in their classrooms; those who were getting ready to leave for school are to stay at home. Until further notice, kids should not be sent to schools located in the vicinity of Mananthavady town, according to the Tehsildar.

Severe Legal Action

Residents of the municipal area have been advised by the district administration to avoid traveling to and from the town. It was suggested to all drivers to avoid the area. The District Collector also threatened to take severe legal action against members of the public who photograph the elephant and follow it needlessly. The elephant was seen last night in the Edavaka panchayat's Payodu region. Locals mentioned that the elephant had a radio collar on it.

First Spotted By Dairy Farmers

In the morning, the elephant was initially noticed by dairy farmers who were en route to distribute milk. Police and forest officials arrived at the scene after that. Around 6 am, the animal was spotted near Payode and traveled approximately 6 km to get to the town. Major destruction was prevented when social media and other warning systems alerted people before the animal act dangerously. Even after the animal crossed several of the town's busiest intersections, there have been no injuries to date.

The Rapid Response Team and wildlife specialists are attempting to enlist the assistance of vets with darting skills for the mission. Wildlife specialists anticipate that tranquilizing the elephant won't be too difficult because it is stationed in a less frequented marshy area close to Newman's College.