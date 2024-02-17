In Latest Crackdown, Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms and Ammunition in J&K's Kupwara

A search has yielded a Chinese-made pistol, one pistol magazine, and six pistol rounds in his possession. | Image: PTI (File Photo for representation)

Advertisement

Jammu: In a swift operation within 24 hours of a prior security sweep, another terrorist associate was apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on late Friday evening. Identified as Asif Mushtaq Wani, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani from Galizoo Kupwara, the suspect was intercepted during a surprise checkpoint jointly established by the Kupwara Police, 47RR, and 162 CRPF near BEd College Dragmullah.

According to reliable sources, upon noticing the presence of the security forces, Wani attempted to flee but was eventually captured after a determined pursuit. A subsequent search yielded a Chinese-made pistol, one pistol magazine, and six pistol rounds in his possession.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, an official stated that a case FIR No 37/2024 has been registered under relevant sections of the law at PS Kupwara, with investigations currently underway.

This arrest follows closely on the heels of another operation on Thursday afternoon, where security forces detained a terrorist associate during a checkpoint operation in the Gundimacher area of Kupwara.