Updated September 9th, 2023 at 09:58 IST

Terrorist wanted by India shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

A terrorist wanted in India was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on Friday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Terrorist Shot dead
Representational Image. | (Unsplash) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A terrorist wanted in India was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack on January 1.

Seven people died and 13 more were injured when terrorists struck Dhangri village of Rajouri district and opened indiscriminate fire. They also left behind an improvised explosive device that went off the following morning.

Originally hailing from the Jammu region, Ahmad exfiltrated across the border in 1999. He was considered as the brains behind the revival of terrorism in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the officials said.

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2023 at 09:58 IST

