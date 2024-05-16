BREAKING: Two Terrorists Killed Along LOC in J&K's Kupwara

Two Terrorists Killed Along LOC in J&K's Kupwara | Image:PTI

New Delhi: The Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid by shooting down two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The bodies were seen lying on the other side of the fence in the Tangdhar sector.

Meanwhile, a massive anti-terror operation is underway in the area to trace more terrorists. The operation was launched on May 15 based on specific intelligence input after movement of terrorists were observed near the fence.

According to sources, over four militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army issued a statement.

“On specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara on 15 May 24. During the search, two pistols, ammunition & other war-like stores recovered,” news agency ANI quoted Chinar Corps, Indian Army, as saying.

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited.)