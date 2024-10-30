Published 20:37 IST, October 30th 2024
Terrorists Neutralized in J&K's Akhnoor Were Affiliated With Jaish-e-Mohammed
Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector were affiliated to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and terrorists, at Akhnoor in Jammu. | Image: ANI
20:37 IST, October 30th 2024