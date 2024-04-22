A hunt has been launched to nab the attackers | Image: PTI/File | Image:self

Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

Officials said at about 8:45 pm, two armed masked persons entered the rented accommodation of non-local labourers at Gagran village of the south Kashmir district and fired at the three labourers from Bihar.

The accommodation is about 150 metres from a security forces’ camp, they added.

"Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar. They are being shifted to hospital," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

The injured labourers were taken to a nearby hospital, the officials said, adding after first-aid, they were referred to SMHS hospital here for advanced treatment.

Speaking to reporters outside the SMHS hospital, a wailing Balamdev Thakur, whose nephew is among the injured, said the victims had no animosity with anyone.

“They were fired upon at the rented accommodation. They had no fight, no animosity with anyone," he said.

Thakur said about 20 non-locals, who mostly work as labourers, live at the rented accommodation.

Abdul Najar from Bihar, who also puts up at the accommodation, said two persons had entered the building and shot the trio.

“We were downstairs when we heard cries. One of them came down crying and we also went outside. He said two persons opened firing and fled. We did not see anything,” Najar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack in Shopian and said no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The LG said such barbaric acts targeting labourers highlight the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their sympathisers. He has directed the district administration to ensure all possible assistance to those injured and their family members.

Meanwhile, political parties have also condemned the attack.

"Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

“Condemn the attack on non-locals at Shopian today. I pray for their swift recovery,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

J-K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly denounce the attack on unarmed non-local labourers in Gagran, Shopian district by the terrorists. This reflects frustration, inhumanity and cheapness of terrorists involved (in) the gruesome attack on three non-local labourers who had gone to buy grocery items." The BJP leader urged the police to track those involved in the act and punish them sternly.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said such attacks will not benefit anyone.

“Condemning in no uncertain terms the attack on three migrant labourers in Shopian. These poor men had come from hundreds of miles to earn their livelihood. Such attacks won't benefit anyone. Hope they receive the best medical care,” he said.

People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone termed it as deplorable and unacceptable.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent non-locals in the Gagran area of Shopian. Such acts of violence against innocent people are deplorable and unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, and we earnestly hope for their swift recovery,” the party said in a tweet.