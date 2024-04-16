Advertisement

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,89,860, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.

A Health department bulletin said 287 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,84,224.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 35, followed by Ranga Reddy (9) and Medchal Malkajgiri (6) districts.

The number of active cases was 1,525, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 99.29 per cent. PTI SJR SJR SS SS