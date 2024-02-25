Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:20 IST

T'gana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases, nil deaths

T'gana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases, nil deaths

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,91,630 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths due to the virus were reported today and the total fatalities stand at 4,111 till date, it said.

Advertisement

Hyderabad recorded the highest number, nine cases.

A total of 29 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,313 so far.

Advertisement

The active cases stood at 222, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,546 samples were tested today and the total number examined was 3,44,52,755 till date.

Advertisement

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.45 per cent, it added. PTI VVK VVK NVG NVG

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Woman Held Over Alleged Blasphemy After Mob Attack, Issues Apology

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Nagpur: Drunk Man Stabs Senior Over Work Performance Remark

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincy

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. Will Kiran Rao Submit Laapataa Ladies For Oscars 2025? Director Reacts

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Credit offtake up by 20.3% till Jan 26, driven by personal loan growth

    Economy News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo